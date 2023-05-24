We’ve been down this road before, but the latest buzz is WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will collide for the undisputed world welterweight title on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There will also reportedly be a rematch clause that can be triggered by either fighter. Spence was penciled in to face Keith Thurman at super middleweight, but that bout would be scuttled if Crawford-Spence is actually happening. Stay tuned.

