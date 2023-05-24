We’ve been down this road before, but the latest buzz is WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford and WBC/WBA/IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. will collide for the undisputed world welterweight title on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There will also reportedly be a rematch clause that can be triggered by either fighter. Spence was penciled in to face Keith Thurman at super middleweight, but that bout would be scuttled if Crawford-Spence is actually happening. Stay tuned.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Would settle for Crawford vs Haney at whatever catchweight between 141-146 at this point. Spence has been a 154 guy for years like Haney has been a 140 guy for at least his last 3 fights.
Spence vs Thurman at 161? Or the full super middleweight limit? Well, Spence will never fight either Charlo, so he might as well go up to Canelo weight.
Only when the bell rings to start the second round will I truly believe that Crawford – Spence is happening – not a second before.
Here we go again with the tragic comedy telenovela Terrence & Errol the dance, seeing is believing.
Sure it’s gonna happen ROFL
Proof in the pudding.
If I were either fighter, I would be negotiating to fight anywhere other then Vegas.
They already talking about a trilogy? Do they already know the fix is in?
Send in the clowns.
As a fake classical singer:
Blah blah BLAAAAAAHHHHHHH!!!
Yeah right, The hype for this fight died ages ago. People have moved on.
The making of this fight is getting more and more being similar to a faulty light bulb, sometimes is on, and with a little movement is off again.