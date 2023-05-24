By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could be in action in Australia this summer against unbeaten WBO #11, IBF #11 contender Dempsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) according to Australian promoter Angelo DiCarlo.

“Chats began some time ago for Demsey to fight Tyson Fury in Australia and I think Demsey is the best option for the Gypsy King,” Di Carlo told News Corp. “We’re certainly keen to do the fight. We’ve had a good association with Matchroom (McKean’s promoter) and we have great respect for Eddie Hearn, but I’ll have more talks with Fury’s camp and see where that takes us.

“If Tyson Fury wants to fight in Australia, the logical option is to fight an Aussie fighter and talking to Fury’s people, they don’t want to fight a small heavyweight. Demsey and Justis [Huni] are Australia’s best heavyweights, but Demsey is 6’6 and being a southpaw, he would present a real test for Tyson. We’ve been given a possible date to fight Fury in August, so hopefully we can make it happen.”