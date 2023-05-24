By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury could be in action in Australia this summer against unbeaten WBO #11, IBF #11 contender Dempsey McKean (22-0, 14 KOs) according to Australian promoter Angelo DiCarlo.
“Chats began some time ago for Demsey to fight Tyson Fury in Australia and I think Demsey is the best option for the Gypsy King,” Di Carlo told News Corp. “We’re certainly keen to do the fight. We’ve had a good association with Matchroom (McKean’s promoter) and we have great respect for Eddie Hearn, but I’ll have more talks with Fury’s camp and see where that takes us.
“If Tyson Fury wants to fight in Australia, the logical option is to fight an Aussie fighter and talking to Fury’s people, they don’t want to fight a small heavyweight. Demsey and Justis [Huni] are Australia’s best heavyweights, but Demsey is 6’6 and being a southpaw, he would present a real test for Tyson. We’ve been given a possible date to fight Fury in August, so hopefully we can make it happen.”
Yeah nobody wants to see an undisputed world title fight, we want to see a hand picked #32 in the world opponent.
Check the latest rankings mate he’s ranked 11 by at least 2 organisations
And we all know these organizations rankings are a joke. McKean being ranked #32 is even generous.
Check the latest rankings Mr “expert”
Tyson Fury should fight Martin Bakole if everything else is falling through.
Who??
We as boxing fans need to boycott this garbage, once we hit them in the pocketbook then maybe they will finally get the message and we will get the fights we want.
USYK or retire!