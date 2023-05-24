Hall of Fame boxing analyst and trainer Teddy Atlas has again called for the establishment of a federal boxing commission and posted an online petition in its support. Atlas also announced that his team will be presenting the petition and sharing their concerns with several elected officials to advance this issue before Congress.
“Recent nationally televised professional boxing events have shown a spotlight on unacceptable performances inside and around the ring by officials appointed to maintain the integrity and consumer confidence of the sport,” said Atlas. “While I recognize the human element is naturally fallible, I cannot, and I think many who love the sport of boxing agree, that this should be acceptable. The fighters who sacrifice so much in their training and risk their well-being inside the ring, deserve accountability and consequences for the actions, or inaction, by those responsible for the health and safety of the fighters. Officiating in boxing — from the commission to the referees, judges, inspectors, et al. — need to recognize this and step up. It’s time for the entire process to be overhauled and elevated to the same standard of major league sports.”
“It’s time for the entire process to be overhauled and elevated to the same standard of major league sports.”
Love seeing somebody with influence talking like this, and actually trying to put it into action. Seems like a major step in the right direction finally. Will be interesting to see the details on what changes they plan on making if this comes to fruition.
Begging the government to stick its meddling, incompetent nose into boxing–what a wonderful idea! Thanks for nothing, Atlas.
Bad idea. You think there’s corruption and incompetence now? Layers of government would just magnify current issues and add problems no on ever thought of before. Luckily his project is doomed to failure.