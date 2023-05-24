May 24, 2023
Parker annihilates Opelu in one

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

As expected, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) obliterated Faiga “Django” Opelu (15-4-2, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. With WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury looking on, Parker quickly dropped Opelu and got a referee’s stoppage at 1:29 on round one.

Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of current WBO interim super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu, stopped Ben Bommber (5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. Time was 2:09.

Ben Horn (5-6, 0 KOs), brother of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, upset previously unbeaten Joel Taylor (9-1, 4 KOs) by six round unanimous decision. Taylor down in round one. Scores were 57-56, 57-56, 58-55.

Cruiserweight David Nyika (6-0, 5 KOs), a 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, got a referee’s stoppage against Louis Marsters (3-5, 2 KOs) in round four. Nyika previously stopped Marsters in two rounds.

