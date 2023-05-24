By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
As expected, former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KOs) obliterated Faiga “Django” Opelu (15-4-2, 11 KOs) on Wednesday night at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. With WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury looking on, Parker quickly dropped Opelu and got a referee’s stoppage at 1:29 on round one.
Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (6-0, 5 KOs), son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu and younger brother of current WBO interim super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu, stopped Ben Bommber (5-1, 4 KOs) in the first round. Time was 2:09.
Ben Horn (5-6, 0 KOs), brother of former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, upset previously unbeaten Joel Taylor (9-1, 4 KOs) by six round unanimous decision. Taylor down in round one. Scores were 57-56, 57-56, 58-55.
Cruiserweight David Nyika (6-0, 5 KOs), a 2020 Olympic bronze medalist, got a referee’s stoppage against Louis Marsters (3-5, 2 KOs) in round four. Nyika previously stopped Marsters in two rounds.
Nikita Tszyu has serious power. Provided he is not rushed along too quickly, he will be fighting the top names in 18 months.
Looked like Bommber was still fighting back when the referee tackled him.
gee,, shocking