May 24, 2023
Fury: Parker can be champ again

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury was at ringside to see former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker score a knockout in the opening round against Faiga Opelu at the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne on Wednesday.

“I think it was a great performance,” said Fury to the SMH newspaper. “It just shows how hard Joseph is working in the gym. I’ve always been saying this, there are a lot of levels in boxing, he’s a world heavyweight champion former, and he’s going to get back up there again in my opinion….I’d like to see him fight a rematch with Andy Ruiz or Joe Joyce. Maybe Dillian Whyte or AJ.” Fury has ruled out ever fighting Parker himself due to their friendship.

Parker annihilates Opelu in one

