Middleweight Liam Smith has further postponed his rematch with bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr in order to recover from a minor but nagging injury which has dogged his training camp. After their fight in January, the rematch was originally slated for June 17, then postponed to July 1. A new date for the rescheduled Smith-Eubank II bout will be announced shortly.

The July 1 BOXXER card at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, will now be headlined by Savannah Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) moving up to challenge undisputed women’s super middleweight champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn (8-1, 2 KOs). Every fan in the arena in July 1 will receive a free food and beverage voucher – plus priority access and discount for rescheduled Smith vs Eubank II event.