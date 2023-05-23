Parker-Opelu Weigh-in By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Photos: Werner Kalin Joseph Parker 239.9 vs. Faiga “Django” Opelu 214.8

Nikita Tszyu 153 vs. Benjamin Bommber 155

Cameron Mooney 215.2 vs. Tom Bellchambers 267.2

Joel Taylor 149.7 vs. Ben Horn 150.4

David Nyika 199 vs. Louis Marsters 199.3

Campbell Somerville 153 vs. Isaias Sette 152.4

Jayde Mitchell 175.3 vs. Max Reeves 172.4

Luke Gersbeck 151.7 vs. Jack Moore 151.2 Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Promoter: No Limit

TV: PPV

