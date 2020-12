Weekend Boxing Odds DAZN

Anthony Joshua -1050 vs.Kubrat Pulev +750

(WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles) ESPN

Shakur Stevenson -4000 vs. Toka Khan Clary +2000

(super featherweight) SHOWTIME

Chris Colbert -1475 vs. Jaime Arboleda +800

(WBA interim super feather title) Boxing back in Managua December 18

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.