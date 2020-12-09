WRAM Boxing (William Ramirez) and Nica Boxing (Pablo Osuna) continue their run of monthly events and close out 2020 on December 18 at the Nuevo Gymasio Nicarao in Managua, Nicaragua. The super flyweight main event will feature former world title challenger and local favorite Keyvin Lara (29-3-1, 10 KOs) vs countryman Ricardo Blandon (14-2, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 9 rounds and the WBA Fedcentro title.

The 8 round super featherweight co-feature will be a rematch between Elysson Marquez (10-2-1, 7 KOs) and Franco Gutierrez (10-5-1, 6 KOs). Their first fight was an exciting 6 round draw about a month ago. This time the pair will have an additional 2 rounds to decide a winner.

Ernesto Irias (14-3-1, 9 KOs) of Managua will take on Jenn Gonzalez (9-9, 5 KOs) in an 8 round super flyweight bout.

The event can be watched live on the Nica Boxing facebook page.