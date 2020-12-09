December 9, 2020
Boxing News

Dutchover off Dec 20 card

Thompson Boxing Promotions has a new main event for their Sunday, December 20th 3.2.1. Boxing event. Ruben “Ace” Torres (13-0, 11 KOs) will be replacing his stablemate, Michael “The West Texas Warrior” Dutchover (14-1, 10 KOs), of Midland, TX, who will no longer compete on the card. Torres will be taking on Jose Luis “La Boa” Rodriguez (23-13-1, 13 KOs) in the new eight-round main event. No details were given on why Dutchover is off the card other than “some unfortunate situations.”

The free stream will air live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website, as well as their Facebook and YouTube pages from the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA.

