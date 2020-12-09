Boxing fans already know that undefeated cruiserweight Lawrence “The Sauce” Okolie is a dangerous-punching 6′ 5″ tall, 200-lb top contender. But if Okolie (14-0, 11 KOs) is victorious this Saturday against Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1, 9 KOs) for the WBO International title, he will be just one victory away from becoming the world’s first full vegan to win a cruiserweight world championship and just the second to win any world championship in all of boxing history.

Okolie, who once worked flipping burgers for $8 an hour at McDonald’s in London’s Victoria train station, cannot become boxing’s first vegan to win a belt. That distinction is reportedly owned by former WBC middleweight world champion Keith Holmes, but Okolie could become boxing’s only current vegan champion.

Former heavyweight contender Bryant Jennings, a devout plant-based advocate, came close to winning a heavyweight championship in his two world-title challenges, but ultimately fell short.

“I switched because I have a few friends who are vegan,” explains Okolie of his move to a plant-based diet. “They told me my energy levels would increase, so I tried it for one month. After that first month, I never looked back.”

“Training is going amazing,” he continued. “I’ve never eaten meat as a professional athlete, but I’ve done it both ways as an athlete and I prefer the plant-based approach. I would recommend this lifestyle to fighters who want to find increased energy levels and an easier time maintaining weight.”

Okolie, who was originally scheduled to fight for the vacant WBO world championship this Saturday, but his opponent fell out due to COVID-19