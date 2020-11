Weekend Boxing Odds Super middleweight Daniel Jacobs is a -3000 favorite over Gabriel Rosado +1500 Friday night on DAZN. Heavyweight Daniel Dubois is -485 against Joe Joyce +385 Saturday on ESPN+. There are also odds on Saturday’s PPV exhibition between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Iron Mike is -185, while Jones is +160. The WBC will be providing remote scoring for the bout. Rivalta Boxing launches new boxing series

