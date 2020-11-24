By Ron Jackson

Well known South African fighter and IBO official Terrence “Ace” Makaluza died in Port Elizabeth last Saturday at the age of 73.

Makaluza who fought from 1970 to 1981 out of New Brighton in Port Elizabeth, made his pro debut in January 1970 and went in against some of best fighters around at the time, like Alfred Buqwana, Nkosana “Happy Boy” Mgxaji Richard “Kid” Borias, Anthony Morodi, Loyiso Mtya, Charlie Weir and possibly one of his finest victories was an eight-round points decision over one of South Africa’s top middleweights Elijah “Tap Tap” Makhathini.

On 11 October 1980 at the Showgrounds Hall in Port Elizabeth he outpointed Volfart Rala over ten rounds to win the vacant Cape middleweight title before having his last fight on 27 June 1981 when he was stopped in the eighth round by David Kalako, to finish with a record of 22-13-5: 4.

However, Terrence could not stay away from boxing and was an official in more than 24 IBO title fights over the past 20 years.

I met Terrence on several occasions over the years and will always remember him as a well-respected fighter and competent official.