Florida boxing promoter Henry Rivala (Rivalta Boxing) will launch a new boxing series. The inaugural show will be a black-tie event on December 4th at the InterContinental Hotel in downtown Miami. Those in attendance will enjoy the Biscayne Bay view and luxurious accommodations when the doors open at 6PM.

The main event will feature former highly world ranked and local super middleweight favorite Yuniesky Gonzalez (19-3,15 KOs) of Cuba vs. Alex Theran of Colombia (22-4, 15 KOs). The two will battle it out for the vacant WBA Fedlatin title. The stakes are high as there could be world ranking implications for the winner.

Hometown fan favorite and former amateur standout Marcel “Man-Man” Barlatier (1-0, 1 KO) will have his long-awaited first professional fight at home. He dominated in his professional debut last month where he TKO’d the local fighter in Merida, Mexico. The towering 6-foot featherweight Barlatier had 164 amateur fights and was a 3x national champion. He grew up in Liberty City which is one of the toughest neighborhoods in Miami.

Rounding out the undercard will be Derrick Cuevas, Luis Melendez, Antonio Williams, Neslan Machado, Jessy Cruz, Elvin Gambarow, Isaac Carbonell, Kenneth Sene, Chris Otero, and Erick Lanzas

Rivalta gave insight on the idea and purpose of the series.

“I’ve been promoting boxing in Miami Florida for many years now and have had the privilege to represent a lot of great fighters along the way. I am excited to launch this new series of black-tie boxing Friday night fights live from the Intercontinental Hotel (ICH). This VIP red carpet event will be like nothing seen before here in my city for boxing. It gives fans a chance to come and enjoy an upscale elegant evening of boxing and entertainment in downtown Miami. We chose the ICH because they opened their doors to us and we were looking for a place to call home in South Florida. The ICH is definitely a high class good energy atmosphere and the place to be located right in the heart of downtown Miami with views of the ocean that are incredible. We felt Miami could relate to what we saw there and I am certain once they walk thru the doors here they will see a top quality venue w lots to offer. I’d like to thank my team at Rivalta boxing mike Villanueva Javier Gomez, Ilany Rivalta, Jorge Trinchet,

Christopher Corey, Danny Villanueva, Yvette Lopez, Bayley Ramos, Melvin “Chico” Rivas, and Ester Rivas,” said Rivalta.