WBA interim super lightweight champion Alberto “La Avispa” Puello (17-0, 9 KOs) is set to make his first title defense when he faces Cristian “El Zorro” Coria (29-7-2, 13 KOs) on December 17 at the Hotel Catalonia in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Initially, Alberto Puello was scheduled to defend his title against Rances Barthelemy in Las Vegas March 28 on Showtime, but the event was canceled due to the pandemic.