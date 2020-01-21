The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered two elimination contests in the light heavyweight division to fill the currently vacant world title, formerly held by Canelo Alvarez. The bouts ordered will be #1 Gilberto Ramirez vs. #4 Eleider Alvarez and #2 Umar Salamov vs. #3 Maxim Vlasov. The parties have one day to confirm availability and fifteen days to reach an agreement or the bouts will go to purse bid at a minimum $300,000.