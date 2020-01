WBA #11, IBF #12 super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (24-1, 20KOs) will return on February 28 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Seldin has fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder which he suffered in the biggest win of his career, when he stopped multi-time world champion Zab “Super” Judah last June during the Hall of Fame boxing event.¬†¬†Making his seventeenth appearance, Seldin holds the record for most wins at the Long Island venue. His opponent will be announced soon.