WBA #11, IBF #12 super lightweight Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin (24-1, 20KOs) will return on February 28 at The Paramount in Huntington, New York. Seldin has fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder which he suffered in the biggest win of his career, when he stopped multi-time world champion Zab “Super” Judah last June during the Hall of Fame boxing event. Making his seventeenth appearance, Seldin holds the record for most wins at the Long Island venue. His opponent will be announced soon.