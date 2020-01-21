This Saturday night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, Silver Bow’s ChampBox 1 will be headlined by undefeated and Trenton’s own Mike Hilton (9-0, 7 KOs) in a six-round bout. Hilton has become an inspirational story as he grew up in the rough streets of Trenton and was involved in the gang lifestyle to not only turn his life around but become a mentor to those around the Trenton area.

“I am looking to fight as often as I can. Hopefully, at least four fights this year because of this series. One thing for sure is that I won’t be inactive. I definitely see this series getting bigger and bigger with each event. And I think Trenton needs someone that they can get behind. That person is me. I am that person. With all the things that I have gone through, I feel that I can be that role model to kids in the area and show that I have turned my life around and that if I can do it, so can they. I am still not where I want to be, but I am better than where I was.”

Appearing in six-round bouts will be middleweight Ian Green (12-2, 9 KOs) of Paterson, NJ; light heavyweight Frederick Julan (11-0, 9 KOs) of Brooklyn; welterweight Shinard Bunch (6-1, 5 KOs) of Trenton and light heavyweight Chris Thomas (14-1-1, 9 KOs) of Beachwood, NJ.

All opponents will be announced Wednesday.