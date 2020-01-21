January 21, 2020
Warren, Truax on Plant-Feigenbutz undercard

Former bantamweight world champion Rau’shee Warren (16-3, 4 KOs) will battle Mexico’s Gilberto Mendoza (15-7-3, 7 KOs) in a 10-round attraction, while former super middleweight champion Caleb “Golden” Truax (30-4-2, 19 KOs) takes on Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu (25-5, 22 KOs) in a 10-round showdown, highlighting the non-televised undercard lineup on Saturday, February 15 from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The event is headlined by undefeated IBF super middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant making a homecoming world title defense against mandatory challenger Vincent Feigenbutz.

Also featured are welterweight contenders Bryant Perrella and Abel Ramos battling in the co-main event, plus lightweight contender and Nashville native Austin Dulay facing former title challenger Diego Magdaleno in the FOX televised opener.

The undercard will also see Chicago’s Vernon Brown (12-1-1, 8 KOs) battling Augusta, Georgia’s Justin DeLoach (18-4, 9 KOs) in an eight-round super welterweight fight, plus unbeaten Cuban Maidel Sando (9-0, 7 KOs), who now lives in Nashville, taking on Mexico’s Sergio Gonzalez (6-7-1, 2 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight attraction.

Rounding out the lineup is unbeaten Ashland City, Tennessee native Tyler Tomlin in a lightweight fight, and the pro debut of Cincinnati’s Duke Reagan in a four-round super featherweight contest against North Carolina’s Da’jour Burney.

