WBO minimumweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez (15-1, 5 KOs) will defend his 105-pound belt for the second time when he faces Ecuadorian Pedro Villegas (12-0, 4 KOs) on February 8, at El Panama Hotel in Panama City, Panama, as part of the “WBO Tournament of Champions “, which will be presented by the G & V Entertainment in association with PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) and Spartan Boxing. “I am very happy to return to the ring and defend my title in Panama. We are working very hard to keep this title in Puerto Rico,” said Méndez, the only Puerto Rican (men’s) world champion today.

Also in action on the show will be the former WBO Latino monarch at 126 pounds, Luis “Popeye” Lebrón (17-1-1, 10 KOs), who will fight against the Colombian José Antonio Jiménez (22-10-1, 9 KOs) ) in a ten-rounder at 122 pounds.