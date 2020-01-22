By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO#2 Joseph Parker and WBO#1 Oleksandr Usyk will not fight for the vacant WBO heavyweight title according to Parker’s trainer Kevin Barry.

“I honestly believe what we’re going to see is Usyk [choosing to wait] and he will fight Joshua in the summer, providing Joshua blows out Pulev, which he should look spectacular doing. I would love nothing more than the opportunity for us to fight Usyk, but the reality of it is, I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Barry told Sky Sports.