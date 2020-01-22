Showtime to stream undercard bouts Showtime Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on Facebook/YouTube featuring a trio of undefeated up-and-coming prospects as part of exciting undercard action on Saturday, January 25, from Barclays Center before the telecast headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift’’ Garcia. The fights are undefeated super lightweight prospect Patrick Harris (18-0, 9 KOs) against Clay Burns (8-6-2, 4 KOs), unbeaten welterweight Keeshawn Williams (6-0-1, 2 KOs) against Gaku Takahashi (16-10-1, 8 KOs), and undefeated middleweight prospect Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (6-0, 4 KOs) against Antonio Louis Hernandez (2-10-1, 0 KOs). ShoBox out of the gates fast in 2020 Barry: Parker-Usyk won't happen for WBO title

