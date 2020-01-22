Showtime Sports will live stream three undercard bouts on Facebook/YouTube featuring a trio of undefeated up-and-coming prospects as part of exciting undercard action on Saturday, January 25, from Barclays Center before the telecast headlined by two-division world champion Danny “Swift’’ Garcia. The fights are undefeated super lightweight prospect Patrick Harris (18-0, 9 KOs) against Clay Burns (8-6-2, 4 KOs), unbeaten welterweight Keeshawn Williams (6-0-1, 2 KOs) against Gaku Takahashi (16-10-1, 8 KOs), and undefeated middleweight prospect Lorenzo “Truck” Simpson (6-0, 4 KOs) against Antonio Louis Hernandez (2-10-1, 0 KOs).
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Nice to see Showtime changing up the scene a little to stay in the viewer mix. I do miss the old days of HBO and Showtime fights on Saturday nights when it was fun to order a few pizzas and invite friends over. HBO and Showtime were the “mini-gods” to broadcast boxing back in the heyday. Like all things, time changes everything.