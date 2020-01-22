Rising lightweight prospect Thomas Mattice (15-1-1, 11 KOs) will face Isaac Cruz Gonzalez (18-1-1, 14 KOs) in the 10-round main event of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, February 14 live on Showtime from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. In the co-featured bout, undefeated super bantamweight Raeese Aleem (15-0, 9 KOs), of Las Vegas, will take on Adam Lopez (19-3-2, 9 KOs) in an eight-round 122-pound bout. In a matchup of undefeated junior welterweights, Montana Love (12-0-1, 6 KOs) has an eight-round showdown with Jerrico Walton (16-0, 7 KOs). In the opening bout of the telecast, undefeated junior middleweights Derrick Colemon Jr. (11-0, 8 KOs) and Joseph Jackson (15-0, 12 KOs) will square off in an eight-round bout.

The four-fight telecast is the third of four ShoBox presentations over six weeks showcasing some of boxing’s brightest young prospects in their toughest tests to date, including super lightweight prospect Shohjahon Ergashev and super middleweight Vladimir Shishkin, who were victorious on January 17. On January 31, featherweight Ruben Villa and welterweight Taras Shelestyuk will be tested and on February 28, super lightweight Malik Hawkins and welterweight Richardson Hitchins face tough opposition.