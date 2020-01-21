WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says everyone wants Deontay Wilder to beat Tyson Fury to set up a Joshua-Wilder showdown. “We had a meeting about that,” Joshua told Sky Sports. “It has great potential. I heard [Wilder and Fury] have a third fight lined up towards the end of the year but we have to throw a curveball in there. Something that gets Wilder’s attention providing he wins so that he thinks to himself: ‘Even though I have a rematch clause, I’ll see how I can manipulate my contract, get out of it, and fight for the undisputed championship’.”
Top Boxing News
