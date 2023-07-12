The WBO World Championship Committee has ordered the commencement of negotiations for a jr. welterweight clash between Arnold Barboza, Jr. and Jose Carlos Ramirez, Jr. The parties are granted 20 days to reach an agreement or purse bid proceedings will be ordered with a minimum bid of $150k.

As of now, Teofimo Lopez, Jr., who has declared his retirement, is still officially the reigning WBO junior welterweight champion, however, he has 24 hours to notify the WBO if he intends to keep the title. Otherwise the title will become vacant and the Ramirez-Barboza bout will determine the new champion.

If Teofimo decides to come back within one year, he will immediately become WBO mandatory challenger at 140 pounds.