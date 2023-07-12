According to the World Boxing Council, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that Tyson Fury received special permission to face MMA fighter Francis Ngannou on October 28, as there is no official challenger. Sulaiman mentioned that the Fury camp tried to close fights against Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, but no agreement was reached. So Fury won’t be stripped of the title, but it’s not clear whether the bout will be sanctioned as an official WBC world title fight.

