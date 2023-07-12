According to the World Boxing Council, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman confirmed that Tyson Fury received special permission to face MMA fighter Francis Ngannou on October 28, as there is no official challenger. Sulaiman mentioned that the Fury camp tried to close fights against Andy Ruiz, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, but no agreement was reached. So Fury won’t be stripped of the title, but it’s not clear whether the bout will be sanctioned as an official WBC world title fight.
Top Boxing News
Ok this would have to be the end of sanctioning bodies. What a shame that this can even be considered. Francis is a nice guy and I wish him well, but in all honesty he has no chance of beating Bivol in a boxing match, let alone Fury. I hope it happens. Maybe people will open their eyes and say ok this is too much. One belt per division. Best fight the best immediately. UFC does it right. Top contenders fight each other and then get a title shot 2 months later. Can you imagine how great boxing would be if they followed this model?
The UFC doesn’t do it right because they are just a company. One company of MMA fighters that doesn’t right other companies and never unify when they have multiple champions from different MMA organizations.
The UFC is the equivalent of the WBC starting it’s own promotional company and signing a bunch of fighter in each division and then pretending the WBA, IBF and WBO doesn’t exist and we never have another unification fight unless someone vacates their belt and signs with a different ABC organization.
“Maybe people will open their eyes and say ok this is too much.”
After all the dumb sh*t we’ve seen in this sport over the years, I doubt this puts it over the top for many Boxing fans if they do in fact sanction this fight. Since money usually Trumps integrity in this sport, I’m expecting the WBC to sanction this and collect on what will probably be a big money fight. Totally agree with the rest of your post, but this won’t be the end of the sanctioning bodies (unfortunately), and boxing fans will just eat it and move on, as always.
Man, Fury sure knows how to disappoint with his opponent selection. Linear champ my arse.
WHAT DIFFERENCE WOULD IT MAKE… THIS CIRCUS ACT CAN’T BEAT FURY
Do this ufffcker forgot that there are the top 10 ranked fighters waiting for an apportunity they have earned with hard work and sacrifice!!!!! If he cand defend then, he should be stripped, period! It is very disgusting what this uffcking organizations are doing to the sport of boxing! They allow this ufffcker to hold the belts as long as they want, fighting onced every 2 years! If they can defend every belt they hold then, they should be strip!!!
This is BS
Suliman is aJOKE
The green belt is a JOKE
There’s a pattern with their champions holdin the strap hostage( Stevenson, Russell, Canelo, Fury)
This is the kind of thing he should be doing after retiring from the boxing ring. As it is, it’s comes off as a joke. No one asked for this fight. Get in there with Usyk and then have all the fun you want. At current it just looks like Fury is wasting time, throwing away a better pay check, and missing out on the peak moments of the golden hour of his career.