The WBA Championships Committee has called for a purse bid to grant the promotional rights for the super lightweight world title fight between champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero and challenger Ohara Davies on July 24 in Panama City, Panama. The event will be held at the WBA’s office and will be directed by the Committee’s vice-president Julio Thyme. The minimum amount to win the rights to promote the fight is US $110,000 and the purse split will be 75% for the champion Romero and the remaining 25% will go to the challenger Davies.

Romero won the belt against Ismael Barroso last May 13, in Las Vegas, and now he must face Davies as ordered by a resolution issued by the WBA prior to his coronation.