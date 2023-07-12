WBC President Mauricio Suliaman has clarified the details of the Fury-Ngannou fight.

“Last night it was announced that heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will be fighting in Saudi Arabia against the UFC’s former champion in a ten round fight. He asked for special permission from the WBC. As you know, Fury did everything possible to fight Usyk since December of last year, has tried everything possible to fight Joshua, to fight against Andy Ruiz…anyway he wasn’t able to land a top-tier fight and because of that, and not having an official challenger, he has been granted permission to do a fight on October 28 in Saudi Arabia.”

So Fury’s next fight will be a ten round, non-title affair.