By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Boxing Beat

Thick-bearded Santa Claus-like WBC, WBO 122-pound champ Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs), 28, arrived on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan to put his belts on the line against also unbeaten Japanese “Monster” Naoya Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs), 30, at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 25. Fulton confidently said, “I’m in great shape, and I’ve come to win and defend my titles.” Will Santa Fulton bring a gift to the hungry Monster who is eager to win his fourth division title?

Also arrived here today (Wednesday) WBO featherweight ruler Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs), 29, who will face 2012 Olympic bantam bronze medalist Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs), an elongated Japanese southpaw at 37, on the same bill as Fulton and Inoue will collide. Having dethroned Isaac Dogboe this April, the WBO 126-pound champ Ramirez previously won the Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. It will be a confrontation of the ex-Olympians to be staged by Ohashi Promotions.