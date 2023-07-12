Real Big Baby’s next opponent named Heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) will next face 39-year-old Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) on ESPN August 26 according to the network. Anderson is making a quick comeback just 56 days after a tough ten round unanimous decision against former world champion Charles Martin on July 1. New Showtime opener on Saturday Defending champs Fulton, Ramirez arrive in Japan Like this: Like Loading...

