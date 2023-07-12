Heavyweight contender Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson (15-0, 14 KOs) will next face 39-year-old Andriy Rudenko (35-6, 21 KOs) on ESPN August 26 according to the network. Anderson is making a quick comeback just 56 days after a tough ten round unanimous decision against former world champion Charles Martin on July 1.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
I like the quick turnaround from the hardest fight of his career. This fight surely won’t be difficult at all and probably won’t go rounds, but it’ll get his confidence back if it’s down any and keep him active. He can probably fight again this year afterwards.
Agree Lucie…keep Anderson busy…work on developing craft….
Anderson is a fraud. I cannot wait for someone to knock this seriously overrated punk out. Anderson’s defeat is going to be delicious.
Told ya. I wrote after his last fight that the quality of an opponent will tell all. Well, it does. This is nothing more than a feel good about beating up a punching bag fight. Overrated.
Still working on the highlight reel..