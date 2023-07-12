Hard-hitting welterweight prospect Freudis Rojas (10-0, 10 KOs) will take on Diego Sanchez (19-2, 16 KOs) in the ten round telecast opener on Showtime this Saturday from Las Vegas. Rojas-Sanchez replaces the previously announced Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago bout, which will now take place on July 29.

The main event is undefeated top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin against undefeated Olympic bronze medalist Artem Harutyunyan in a WBC lightweight title eliminator. In the co-main event, super lightweight contender Elvis Rodriguez meets former world champion Viktor Postol in a 10-rounder.

Rojas was already set to face Sanchez in an undercard fight prior to being moved to the telecast.