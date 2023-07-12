Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. and Terence “Bud” Crawford previewed their showdown for the undisputed welterweight championship during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. They clash on PPV July 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Errol Spence Jr: “I came out here to Las Vegas three weeks early to train and acclimate. We’ve been 100% focused and training hard. We’re going over the game plan and making sure we’re on point and not leaving any stone unturned. This is a legacy fight and a fight people are gonna talk about for a long time.

“There have been fighters way more gifted than Terence who have lost in boxing. They can say what they want about him, but I know my capabilities. I know my mindset when I step into the ring. I believe that I can beat any fighter.”

Terence Crawford: “I’m not focusing on a potential rematch. I plan on winning the first match. The rematch is not in my mind. I’m focused on the job at hand right now. I’m not worried about any size difference. Look at Jeff Horn and Shawn Porter. Even Jose Benavidez Jr. was a big welterweight. This is nothing new. I was always the smaller guy, even when I was fighting at 140-pounds. The bigger they are, the harder they fall.

“Everyone Errol faced had a loss and had something already taken from them. He faced guys who already knew how to lose. I take a fighters’ belt and their ‘0’. Those fighters are never the same after that face me.”