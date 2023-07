Weights from Fort Worth, Texas Emmanuel Moreno 118 vs. Manuel Chavez Garcia TBA

Jose Gomez 145.8 vs. Raul Garcia 145.4

Malik Calhoun 164.4 vs. Austin Dulworth TBA

Alexis Mones 117 vs. Macy Breaux 117.8

Jordan Najar 122 vs. Raymond Goodine 121.4

Fernando Solis 125.6 vs. Waldo Zamudio 127,2

Jaycob Ramos 133.4 vs. Xazvier Jackson 138.6 Venue: El Corral West Night Club

Promoter: King’s Promotions

1st Bell: 7 PM CT

Stream: DFTV

