July 12, 2023
Boxing News

Spence-Crawford undercard reshuffled

Future Hall of Famer Nonito Donaire versus Alexandro Santiago for the vacant WBC bantamweight title will now take place on the July 29  Spence-Crawford PPV undercard at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Donaire-Santiago, which was originally scheduled to take place this Saturday on Showtime, will be the second fight of the pay-per-view.

In the telecast opener, super welterweight Sergio Garcia will now face Yoenis Tellez in a ten rounder. Garcia was originally scheduled to face Jesus Ramos Jr. However Ramos was forced to withdraw due to a hand injury.

The previously announced Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Viktor Faust bout was removed after Faust was forced to withdraw because of a back injury.

The Spence-Crawford pay-per-view also features lightweight Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz against Giovanni Cabrera in a WBC and WBA title eliminator in the co-main event.

