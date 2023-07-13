Unbeaten super middleweight Lester Martinez (16-0, 14 KOs) knocked out Lucas De Abreu (14-4, 11 KOs) in the fourth round on Wednesday night the ProBox TV Event Center in Plant City, Florida. The heavy-handed Martinez dropped De Abreu twice in round three and he got the W after another knockdown in round four. Time was :33.

Unbeaten light heavyweight Najee Lopez (7-0, 6 KOs) needed just 48 seconds to destroy Chris Brooker (16-14, 6 KOs). A right hand to the side of the head ended Brooker’s night.

Unbeaten lightweight Julio Solis (9-0, 6 KOs) pounded on Yesner Talavera (15-15-1, 4 KOs) for eight rounds. Scores were 80-72 3x.

Unbeaten welterweight Kelvin Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) knocked out Derrick Whitley Jr. (7-4, 0 KOs) in round four. Time was 2:02. Davis is the brother of Olympian Keyshawn Davis.

The original main event between undefeated, world-ranked junior lightweight William Foster III and Fradimil Macayo was scrapped after Macayo fell ill.