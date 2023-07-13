By David Finger

Benjamin Franklin once coined the famous cliché “nothing is certain but death and taxes.” But had he been a boxing fan it is likely that he would have added to that famous adage. Nothing is certain but death and taxes…and a last-minute change in opponent on a boxing card.

For Aaron Perez and Legacy Promotions, it would be visa trouble that would derail Mexican brawler Jose Angel Perez Diaz, who was originally slated to fight undefeated Abraham Perez (7-0, 3 KOs) in the main event of Saturday’s Expo Explosion card in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The fight, which was scheduled for the WBC Youth Flyweight title fight, was supposed to be a solid test for the immensely talented New Mexican. Well, although Perez Diaz may be out, Legacy Promotions was nonetheless able to secure a solid replacement, particularly considering the short notice involved.

Durable journeyman Gilberto Mendoza (19-13-4, 10 KOs) may not be quite the test that Perez Diaz would have been, but he is a very tough fighter in his own right who has been stopped only three times in his 36-fight career. And his record is littered with quality opponents like former WBA interim champion Andrew Moloney (who stopped him in eight rounds), former WBO light flyweight champion Angel Acosta (whom Mendoza took the distance in losing over eight rounds), former WBA super bantamweight champion Rau’shee Warren (whom Mendoza also took the distance in losing a ten-round decision) and fellow undefeated New Mexican Matthew Griego (who he lost a six round decision to last year).

For boxing fans in New Mexico, there is a recognition that this will be an opportunity to see if this new found power that Perez has put on display in his last fight will be able to crack the solid chin of the 33-year old California native. Although Mendoza is too old to win the WBC youth belt, Perez can still walk away with the belt if he comes out victorious, something that could lead to a world ranking in the World Boxing Council. The fight is scheduled for ten rounds.

Rounding off the card will be Albuquerque middleweight Cristian Cabral (8-2, 4 KOs) as he looks to revitalize his career after a layoff of over five years. Cabral, who was stopped by a fellow local boy in Josh Torres in his last fight, will be taking on the durable Daniel Flores Garcia (3-7, 2 KOs), a fighter who is known for his grit as he has only been stopped twice in his career. However, although Garcia has been more active, he has yet to fight anyone with the experience of Cabral, having never fought an opponent with more than three professional fights. It should be an interesting match in large part due to all the unanswered questions that both men will be coming into the ring with.

In a four round welterweight fight Daniel Gonzalez (3-1, 2 KOs) of Albuquerque will square off with Oklahoma City’s Shadi Shawareb (9-3-2, 5 KOs). Like Cabral, Shawareb will be coming into the fight off of a layoff of over five years and will be nearly eight years removed from his last win. But his also comes in with an advantage in experience against the New Mexican. In a much-anticipated women’s fight Albuquerque’s Jordanne Garcia (4-2-3, 0 KOs) takes on Citalli Ortiz (3-1, 1 KO) in a six-round super-middleweight affair. Another female fighter out of Albuquerque, Katherine Renee Lindenmuth (4-1, 1 KO), will square off against debuting Hobbs native Theresa Day in a six round flyweight fight. Undefeated featherweight Martin Armijo (2-0, 1 KO) of Albuquerque takes on Josh Reyes (3-1, 1 KO) in a four round featherweight fight, and in what is supposed to be the opening fight of the night, tough as nails Las Cruces native Garret Lopez (2-3, 2 KOs) takes on Elija Martinez (1-0) of Kirtland, New Mexico in a four round middleweight fight.

Tickets for the Expo Explosion card are still available and start at $25 with ringside starting at $60. The event will take place this Saturday (July 15th) at the Manual Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex at 300 San Pedro Drive NE in Albuquerque, with doors opening at 6 PM. Tickets can be obtained at the box office or by calling 1-505-382-5126.