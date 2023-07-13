By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBC #9 Japanese speedster Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs), 112, impressively scored a successful first defense when he beautifully sank WBA #11 ex-world title challenger Wulan Tuolehazi (15-5-2, 7 KOs), 112, from China, with a single body shot for the count at 2:10 of the fourth round in a scheduled twelve rounder on Tuesday in Tokyo, Japan. Having wrested the regional belt from Filipino Giemel Magramo this March, Kuwahara, fast on hand and foot, mixed it up on very close terms in the first three rounds. The fourth, however, witnessed a countering left hook to the side of the belly drop the Chinese challenger, who couldn’t beat the count in agony.

Kuwahara, formerly an amateur university boxer whose mark was 50-18, 10 stoppages, once failed to win the national belt via tenth round TKO by Seigo Yuri Akui in 2021, but kept winning five straight since his sole pro defeat.

Promoter: Ohashi Promotions.

