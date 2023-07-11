Welterweight Marlon “La Furia” Aguas (14-1, 9 KOs) of Quito, Ecuador has inked a multi-year exclusive promotional agreement with Tuto Zabala Jr’s All Star Boxing, Inc. He is slated to appear this fall in the United States, marking his first fight under the promotional banner.

“We are happy to welcome Marlon Aguas as keep adding worldwide talent to the All Star Boxing roster,” States President Tuto Zabala Jr “Aguas is a crafty veteran who I first met in Mexico City after a hard-fought win, not every fighter can win abroad and he showed his quality that night.”

Marlon Aguas, 32, is now campaigning in the 147lb division. He captured his first belt as a super welter, defeating Edxion Garcia for the WBA Fedebol title. His only defeat was to the hands of rising prospect Ivan Golub(21-1) in 2016 at Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, Oklahoma USA.

“I’m excited to join the team” notes Ecuadorian Marlon Aguas “After the COVID Pandemic I returned with a few wins under my belt. I feel great at 147 LBS, now it’s time to step up and fight the bigger challenges” Closed Aguas.

All Star Boxing is planning its first-ever boxing event in the country of Ecuador. Marlon is a key piece, which also includes the help of local promoter Daniel Cadena of Capital Boxec, who has hosted a number of events.

“This project we bring to Ecuador is just a sign of how committed we are in Latin America. Over the years we have brought shows to Panama, Colombia, Nicaragua, Argentina, Mexico and many more countries,” concluded Zabala Jr.