The WBO World Championship Committee has selected Ruben Villa as the first available contender in the featherweight division and ordered the commencement of negotiations with the team of Emanuel Navarrete for the vacant WBO featherweight championship. Navarrete was originally slated to face Jesse Magdaleno, but Magdaleno pulled out of talks citing dissatisfaction with the purse. Villa has a record of 18-0 with 5 KOs and is currently rated WBO #3.