In a rematch, undisputed WBC/WBA/IBF/WBO female lightweight champion Katie Taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) took a hard-fought ten round unanimous decision over Delfine Persoon (44-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, England. Taylor won a controversial majority decision over Person 14 months ago, and this fight wasn’t any easier. Perssoon, who lost to an amateur in the Olympic qualifying, brought relentless pressure, but judges had Taylor ahead 98-93, 96-94, 96-94.

Unbeaten welterweight Chris Kongo 12-0, 7 KOs) punished Luther Clay (13-2, 5 KOs) air fight long, then got a KO win in round nine.

Unbeaten heavyweight Alen Babic (4-0, 4 KOs) demolished Chicago’s Shawndell Winters (13-4, 12 KOs) in two rounds. Babic floored Winters in round one, then finished him with another knockdown in round two.

Super middleweights Jack Cullen (18-2-1, 9 KOs) and Zak Chelli (7-1-1, 3 KOs) battled to a ten round draw. Scores were 97-93 for Chelli, 96-95 for Cullen and 95-95.