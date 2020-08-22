Papin halts Fayfer in WBC eliminator In a WBC cruiserweight eliminator, Aleksei Papin (12-1, 11 KOs) won by sixth round stoppage over Ruslan Fayfer (25-2, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Pyramide in Kazan, Russia. Papin dropped Fayfer in round six with a barrage of punches and the bout was waved off. Upset: Kingpin KOs Yoan Pablo Hernandez Taylor defeats Persoon again, still undisputed

