Lara stops Quijada in 8 in Mexico Super featherweight Maurico “Broncho” Lara (20-2, 14 KOs) of Mexico City stopped countryman and local favorite Jesus Quijada (16-7-2, 11 KOs) at 1:19 of round eight on Friday night. Lara becomes the first to stop Quijada as a professional. The scheduled ten rounder super took place at the Ballpark Restaurant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. WBO orders Navarrete-Villa clash Mini Aragon dominates Baby Juarez

Top Boxing News

