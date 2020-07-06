WBO orders Kingry-Tagoe eliminator The WBO Championship Committee has ordered a WBO lightweight elimination contest between WBO #2 Ryan “Kingry” Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs) and WBO #3 Emmanuel Tagoe (31-1, 15 KOs). Parties have twenty days to negotiate and reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the time frame, a purse bid will be ordered. The minimum acceptable bid is $150,000. Culcay returns against Baraou

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

