Weights from Las Vegas Jose Zepeda 143.9 vs. Kendo Castaneda 143.9

Andy Vences 129.5 vs. Luis Alberto Lopez 128.2

Andres Cortes 132.5 vs. Alejandro Salinas 132.4

Gabriel Muratalla 118.9 vs. Sergio Lopez 119.1

Genaro Gamez 146 vs. Reymond Yanong 141.8

Eric Puente 135 vs. Diego Elizondo 135.9 Venue: “The Bubble,” MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN WBO orders Kingry-Tagoe eliminator

