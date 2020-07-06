Former WBA super welterweight world champion Jack Culcay (28-4, 13 KOs) will make a quick return against unbeaten Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) on August 28th at the Harvel Studios in Berlin. Culcay topped Howard Cospolite on June 12th in the first main event in Germany since the lockdown. The winner of the Culcay-Baraou fight will be elevated to #2 in the IBF world rankings.