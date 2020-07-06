Former WBA super welterweight world champion Jack Culcay (28-4, 13 KOs) will make a quick return against unbeaten Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) on August 28th at the Harvel Studios in Berlin. Culcay topped Howard Cospolite on June 12th in the first main event in Germany since the lockdown. The winner of the Culcay-Baraou fight will be elevated to #2 in the IBF world rankings.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.