The WBO has ordered a jr. middleweight mandatory championship contest between current interim champion Terence Crawford and full champion Sebastian Fundora. The parties have 30 days to negotiate and reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the timeframe, a purse bid will be ordered with a minimum acceptable bid of $200,000. Either party may request a purse bid procedure at any time. The split will be no greater than 80/20 with the specific split determined using a ratio based on the average purse of each fighter’s last three (3) fights.

The Crawford-Fundora WBO mandatory is enforced to immediately terminate the WBO interim champion status of Crawford and recognize only one world champion in each weight category.