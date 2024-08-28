The WBO has ordered a jr. middleweight mandatory championship contest between current interim champion Terence Crawford and full champion Sebastian Fundora. The parties have 30 days to negotiate and reach an agreement. If an accord is not reached within the timeframe, a purse bid will be ordered with a minimum acceptable bid of $200,000. Either party may request a purse bid procedure at any time. The split will be no greater than 80/20 with the specific split determined using a ratio based on the average purse of each fighter’s last three (3) fights.
The Crawford-Fundora WBO mandatory is enforced to immediately terminate the WBO interim champion status of Crawford and recognize only one world champion in each weight category.
Naaaaaaaaa Crawford is afraid of Vergil !!!!
Crawford knows he has no stamina to fight Ortiz
Ortiz threw punches through the 12 rds and received 700 powerful punches
Crawford got tired with 70 punches against madrinov
BoriMex brought up Bud fighting for another belt at 154, then going up to 160. I me too ed that he should run the table at 154 and retire. We might get both?
Crawford could go to 160, but who is there that will make the money he wants. There are no people at 160 that have any kind of name recognition. He has a lot of names at 154. Fundora, tszyu, Ortiz, Spence rematch( maybe), Ennis if he comes up, rematch with madrimov. The only person at 160 that could command a payday is the charlo that fought canelo, but to me he is washed up too.
If Crawford fights (and beats) Fundora, that puts him one fight away from 3x undisputed champion in three. Would be a helluva way to end a career.