The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend (ACBHOF) teams up with Hard Hitting Promotions (HHP) for a fight night at Resorts Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in its Superstar Theater on Friday, September 27. The main event is Branden Pizarro (19-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA vs. Wesley Ferrer (17-2-1, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a 10 round junior welterweight clash for the WBA/NABA championship. The co-main pits Julian Rodriguez (21-1, 14 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ vs. Quashawn Toler (17-2, 12 KOs) of Cincinnati, OH in an eight round welterweight clash.

2024 INDUCTION CLASS

James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young Contributors: James “Buddy” Mcgirt, Bruce Blair, Sampson Lewkowicz, Eric Bottjer, Randy Gordon, Guy Gargan

Howard Davis Jr., Jay Larkin, Eddie Cotton Pioneers: Eric Seelig, George Godfrey, Joey Giardello