The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Weekend (ACBHOF) teams up with Hard Hitting Promotions (HHP) for a fight night at Resorts Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in its Superstar Theater on Friday, September 27. The main event is Branden Pizarro (19-1-1, 10 KOs) of Philadelphia, PA vs. Wesley Ferrer (17-2-1, 8 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY in a 10 round junior welterweight clash for the WBA/NABA championship. The co-main pits Julian Rodriguez (21-1, 14 KOs) of Hoboken, NJ vs. Quashawn Toler (17-2, 12 KOs) of Cincinnati, OH in an eight round welterweight clash.
2024 INDUCTION CLASS
- Fighters: James Buster Douglas, Sergio Martinez, Paul Williams, Gerry Cooney, Mark Breland, Sharmba Mitchell, Tyrone Mitchell Frazier, Mario Maldonado and Eva Jones-Young
- Contributors: James “Buddy” Mcgirt, Bruce Blair, Sampson Lewkowicz, Eric Bottjer, Randy Gordon, Guy Gargan
- Posthumously: Howard Davis Jr., Jay Larkin, Eddie Cotton
- Pioneers: Eric Seelig, George Godfrey, Joey Giardello
Its always great to see guys like Paul “the Punisher” Williams, Sharmba Mitchell who has a solid resume battling the likes of Mayweather, Tszyu, Rocky Lockridge and Mark Breland Olympic gold medalist legend, get their flower. Deontay Wilder was either to ignorant or arrogant to understand this Mark has forgotten more about boxing then he will ever know. As soon as he fired and verbally disrespected Mark his career went downhill.
Agreed. Having your name cemented in boxing for your accomplishments is better than any belt the alphabet could offer. I always picture a long heavenly hallway with no end in sight and the host saying: “Here are the very best to ever do it”.
Mark Breland was the absolute best trainer alive that could get the best out of Wilder. The other would have been Emanuel Stewart. Since Wilders first loss, where he fired Mark, it was all downhill.
Would love to see jake paul vs deontay wilder. One shot from jake paul and wilder will be laying on the canvas again.
Jake Paul selects his opponents much more carefully than this.
As soon as Wilder lands a right bomb, Jake is going out in a stretcher. He still hasn’t learned how to ride a shot properly. However, Deontay would have to actually throw a punch to get it done.
– Did not realize that referee Eddie Cotton had passed away….