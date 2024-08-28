Former WBA junior middleweight world champion Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs), is looking ahead to fighting for a world title following his battle with Terence Crawford on Saturday, August 3 at BMO Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I said after the fight that I thought I did enough to keep my world championship belt,” said the 29-year-old Uzbek native. “Right now, I’m ready for a rematch with Crawford to regain my title or to challenge any of the other junior middleweight champions.”

Currently the WBC and WBO belts are held by Sebastian Fundora with the IBF title held by Bakhram Murtazaliev.

“A rematch with Terence Crawford is my goal, but I’m not sure he is interested right now. Our fight still has left many questions unanswered, I am sure that one day if he is willing, we will fight again. Fundora is a unified world champion, Murtazaliev holds a title, I want to fight the best and prove again that I deserve to be a champion.”

The hotly contested clash against Crawford headlined the debut Riyadh Season boxing event in the United States and was fought in front of a sold-out crowd at the stadium. Two judges scored the fight 115-113 for Crawford with the third handing in a controversial card of 116-112.

“I was a world champion and I deserved to be a world champion after August 3, now my main goal is to regain that status.”