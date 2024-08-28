Former WBA junior middleweight world champion Israil ‘The Dream’ Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs), is looking ahead to fighting for a world title following his battle with Terence Crawford on Saturday, August 3 at BMO Stadium in Downtown Los Angeles.
“I said after the fight that I thought I did enough to keep my world championship belt,” said the 29-year-old Uzbek native. “Right now, I’m ready for a rematch with Crawford to regain my title or to challenge any of the other junior middleweight champions.”
Currently the WBC and WBO belts are held by Sebastian Fundora with the IBF title held by Bakhram Murtazaliev.
“A rematch with Terence Crawford is my goal, but I’m not sure he is interested right now. Our fight still has left many questions unanswered, I am sure that one day if he is willing, we will fight again. Fundora is a unified world champion, Murtazaliev holds a title, I want to fight the best and prove again that I deserve to be a champion.”
The hotly contested clash against Crawford headlined the debut Riyadh Season boxing event in the United States and was fought in front of a sold-out crowd at the stadium. Two judges scored the fight 115-113 for Crawford with the third handing in a controversial card of 116-112.
“I was a world champion and I deserved to be a world champion after August 3, now my main goal is to regain that status.”
I don’t see Madrimov getting a rematch. Not that he doesn’t deserve one but because Bud is moving on.
Totally agree!! Very very close fight, however Bud doesn’t really need a rematch to prove anything! It was a good fight, but not great! Certainly not to the point where people are gonna line up to see it again! I say Crawford vs Ortiz and then maybe a move up to 60 and claim yet another belt???!!!
A fight with Ortiz would be great. It will bring out the best in both fighters at a decent pace. Maybe Bud can try go for undisputed at 154 as well. 160 would be too much of a jump. He’s not build for it. We can already see some soft spots at this weight.
Crawford isn’t big enough for 160! What’s wrong with you ?
Mentally? Plenty. Realistically, not much. Keep in mind brother that Bud is coming up from lightweight. Even the great Duran was nowhere near as effective at 160, even though he beat Barkley at 168. Two complete different fighters. Crawford does not have the frame for 160. What is he going to sacrifice? Speed, power, legs, chin, stamina? Something HAS to go.
Bohachuk is supposedly fighting on Usy – Fury 2 in December, doesn’t have an opponent just yet… Bohachuk – Madrimov would work for me!
154 is getting interesting. Not sure if the rematch with Crawford will take place unless the purse is significantly increased. Madrimov has options, especially after his performance against Bud. Even though he lost his belt, I believe that his stock was raised. A fight with Fundora would be a fight of the year candidate. Same with Tszyu. Actually, he can go after anyone in the division, the question is, are the other belt holders willing to risk it. Anyways, I’m looking forward to any of these possible matchups in any order.
I think we might have some great fights lined up towards the end of the year at 154. Fingers crossed.
Unless he intercepts the situation by earning another title, he won’t be fighting Crawford again. Crawford is 36 and it either seeking the biggest fights (154 and up) that make financial sense or other champions. If he can manage to do that, I think the fight can be money considering their first fight.
Decent fight, but Crawford won. He will get another title shot eventually and win it, just not against Crawford. I heard through the grapevine that the only fight Crawford wants is Canelo, so not even an Ortiz fight can entice him to fight so he may announce his retirement before the end of the year…