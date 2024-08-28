Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Koen Mazoudier (12-4-1, 5 KOs) in round nine on Wednesday night at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney, NSW, Australia. Tszyu broke open a competitive fight to get a referee’s stoppage at 2:05 of round nine after a barrage of punches. With the win, Tszyu claimed the vacant IBF Australasian and WBO Inter-Continental belts.

Tszyu is the son of ring legend Kostya Tzsyu and brother of former WBO 154lb champion Tim Tszyu.