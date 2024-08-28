Unbeaten super welterweight Nikita Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) stopped Koen Mazoudier (12-4-1, 5 KOs) in round nine on Wednesday night at the ICC Sydney Theatre in Sydney, NSW, Australia. Tszyu broke open a competitive fight to get a referee’s stoppage at 2:05 of round nine after a barrage of punches. With the win, Tszyu claimed the vacant IBF Australasian and WBO Inter-Continental belts.
Tszyu is the son of ring legend Kostya Tzsyu and brother of former WBO 154lb champion Tim Tszyu.
Bring on Nikita Tszyu vs Michael Zerafa next fight.I think majority of Australians fans want the fight majority of Australians fight being cheering on Nikita Tszyu to win
Zerafa is SO OVERRATED.