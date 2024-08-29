WBO #1, WBC #4, WBA #4 super middleweight Diego Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs) believes he is ready to take on the biggest names in the super middleweight division – but knows he has to see off Maciej Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs) in style first on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, live worldwide on DAZN.

“A win gets me that step closer,” said Pacheco. “If I can do that, it hopefully gets me a fight with someone that’s in the top ten with me, and then become mandatory for one of the titles and next year, get that World title shot. I don’t feel like I have to show anything in particular. People have already seen that I can knock people out, that I can hurt people to the body, I can drop guys with uppercuts, hurt them with jabs. It’s more just getting the win and looking good, that’s what I train for, there’s no added pressure.

“There’s Mbilli, Berlanga, Bazinyan; there’s a lot of good fighters out there that I would face and I’m ready for any of them. It’s hard for those guys to fight me because they think I’m just a young kid who hasn’t done much in the sport. But one fight at a time it’s getting to the point where they can’t deny me anymore and those fights will have to be made, and I have a promoter in Eddie Hearn and Matchroom who gets those fights lined up, so in due time I’ll be mixing it up with them all.

“I think in five years from now I’ll be ruling the 168lb division, unifying it and ultimately becoming undisputed, that’s my goal. I want to dominate, keep the momentum going, keep knocking guys out and keep entertaining the fans.”